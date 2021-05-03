Watch: Marvel gives sneak peak into 'Eternals'; reveals titles for 'Black Panther 2' & 'Captain Marvel 2'

Marvel Studios on Monday unveiled an exclusive teaser to reaffirm its commitment to the theatrical experience, offering first glimpse into Chloe Zhao's superhero saga "Eternals" as well as revealing the titles for "Black Panther" and "Captain Marvel" sequels.

The over three-minute-long trailer is a love letter to theatrical experience and starts with a compilation of scenes from previous Marvel blockbusters such as "Iron Man", "Captain America", "Thor", "Black Panther", Guardians of the Galaxy", "Doctor Strange" and others.