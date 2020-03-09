Marvel Studio drops final trailer of Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow', sends fans into a frenzy

Marvel Studios' just dropped the new trailer of Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' and it's exactly what fans were waiting for!

The superhero film features Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team the Avengers.

The first standalone Black Widow flick is helmed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland and will hit the theatres on April 30, 2020. The sci-fi fantasy is releasing in India a day before its US release, in languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The makers took to their official Twitter handle and shared the highly anticipated trailer. The caption read: “At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.” Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. See it in theaters May 1!"