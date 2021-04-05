Watch: Mariah Carey lets out a ‘high note’ while getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Los Angeles: Singer Mariah Carey has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The multiple Grammy winner shared her video of getting vaccinated Saturday on Twitter, which shows her talking to the camera as she is "excited and nervous" to get the jab.
"Vaccine side effect: G6," she quipped in the caption - when the needle went in, she started singing a high note.
In the video, Carey said the battle against the coronavirus is far from over.
"Here we are, all the way from that first post washing my hands with Roc and Roe (her children) in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we're still in this battle together," the 52-year-old singer said.
"Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can," she added.
The US is witnessing an increase in Covid-19 cases, including infections from new and emerging variants, as experts have expressed concerns about another surge amid the upcoming spring break.
Covid-19 cases in the country were steadily decreasing for approximately 10 weeks, however, trends are changing, and cases have increased during the past 12 days, Xinhua news agency quoted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as saying in an update on Saturday.
Currently nearly 60 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, about 18 per cent of the whole population, according to the CDC.
Last year, Mariah released her memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" that states "the unfiltered story of her life."
Carey's story is an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom.
By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures and phenomenal victories.
With inputs from Agencies
