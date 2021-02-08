Watch: M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' trailer features during Super Bowl 2021

The much-awaited Super Bowl 2021 LV Halftime Show took place on Sunday, 7 February. This year saw fewer trailers debuting during the football match compared with its previous editions.

However, making its way to the viewers glued to their screens was Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's Old trailer.

Old is an upcoming psychological thriller written, directed, and produced by Shyamalan.

As per the trailer, Old is a chilling, mysterious thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives to a single day.

The film is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

It stars Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz, and Rufus Sewell.

Old is scheduled to be released on 23 July 2021.