Watch: M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' trailer features during Super Bowl 2021

The much-awaited Super Bowl 2021 LV Halftime Show took place on Sunday, 7 February. This year saw fewer trailers debuting during the football match compared with its previous editions.
However, making its way to the viewers glued to their screens was Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's Old trailer.
Old is an upcoming psychological thriller written, directed, and produced by Shyamalan.
As per the trailer, Old is a chilling, mysterious thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives to a single day.
The film is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.
It stars Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz, and Rufus Sewell.
Old is scheduled to be released on 23 July 2021.
Shyamalan is best known for the supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense (1999) that got him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Director and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
He has also helmed the psychological thriller Split (2016), and the superhero thriller Glass (2019).
Canadian rapper The Weeknd took centre stage and was the sole performer at the Super Bowl 2021 LV Halftime Show.
In a first, the show broke traditions as it did not feature a variety of performers, a common trend over the years.
The 30-year-old musician delivered a performance that surveyed his entire career.
He sang his hits “Starboy,” “The Hills,” “I Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It,” “House of Balloons,” and "Blinding Lights.”
Last year's halftime show, in Miami, featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The performance included multiple Spanish-language songs, as the show was designed to be a celebration of Latino culture.