Watch: Lil Nas X suffers wardrobe malfunction on 'Saturday Night Live' show

American singer Lil Nas X in a recent 'Saturday Night Live' performance suffered a wardrobe malfunction as he split his pants while performing the hit song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name).' According to Variety, the malfunction occurred during a steamy performance by the 'Panini' singer, which found him working a hell-themed set reminiscent of the boundary-breaking video.

During the performance, Nas was seen donning a flame-emblazoned, physique-bearing leather outfit. He was accompanied by six shirtless male dancers, one of whom licked his neck mid-song and another turned himself upside down, spread-eagled in front of the singer.