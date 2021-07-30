Watch: Lady Gaga transforms into Mrs Gucci in first trailer of 'House of Gucci'

Washington [US]: Following months of speculation, MGM finally dropped the much-anticipated trailer of its upcoming film 'House of Gucci', wherein the film's stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga shined as Mr and Mrs Gucci. A series of character posters were also released before the trailer launch.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, details the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci, and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty.

Gaga portrays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio's ex-wife who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after he left her for a younger woman. She served 18 years in prison, where she gained the nickname Black Widow, before being released in 2016. Salma Hayek will play Pina Auriemma, who was a clairvoyant friend of Reggiani.

"It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive, synonymous with worth, style, power, but that name was a curse, too," Gaga's Reggiani says in a voiceover opening the trailer that gives a glimpse into the lives of the Italian fashion family.

"I don't consider myself to be a particularly ethical person. But I am fair," Gaga adds to the tune of 'Heart Of Glass' by Blondie.

The trailer of the film offered all the glitz and glamour you'd expect from the Italian fashion house in the '90s, complete with the couple's lavish wedding, opulent lifestyle and something more sinister, a murder. Gucci fashion shows and wild nights at the disco are also part of the drama leading up to the murder.