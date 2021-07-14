Watch: Justin Bieber fans defend him for seemingly yelling at wife Hailey Baldwin in public

While the video that faced criticism has been deleted owing to the suspended account, many fans defended Bieber.

A user wrote, “I asked my son who is a couple of years younger than me what it looked like Justin is doing in this video and he said he's yelling because he's angry. If you were there and he wasn't yelling, fine. To us looking at the video he appears to be angry & yelling.”

However, many came out in support of the singer stating that he’s being targeted unnecessarily.

A user tweeted, “He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the fuck it “appears” to you. Don’t spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character.”

One user wrote, “I don’t get how people thought he was yelling at her, he looks so excited to me.”

“I understand that he might’ve been excited here but he’s had history of actually yelling/being obnoxious to her, so I wouldn’t put it past him,” added another.

One user commented, "my friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios."

Earlier, Bieber opened up about the ups and downs of his marriage, in an interview.

According to People magazine, the 27-year-old pop star, who graced the cover of GQ's May issue, recounted low points in his life that were caused by his own personal struggles and how his wife, Hailey Baldwin, helped him out of during those dark moments.

Describing himself to the outlet as someone who was always "compelled" to get married, Bieber said, "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing."

As for babies for himself and Baldwin, the 'Love Yourself' crooner said, "Not this second, but we will eventually."

However, Bieber went on to share how his own personal demons caused a strain in his marriage to the love of his life.

The 'Pacher' singer said, "The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust. There were all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"

As reported by People magazine, the hitmaker and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July.

"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at the time.

On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.