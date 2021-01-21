Watch: Jennifer Lopez's power-packed performance at Joe Biden's inauguration

The 51-year-old singer chose to tie her hair in a high ponytail and wore pearl bracelets in both her hands and a matching set of earrings.

"One nation, with liberty and justice for all," Lopez said in Spanish, while also throwing in a nod to her song 'Let's Get Loud,' reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides JLO, musician Lady Gaga also performed at the inauguration ceremony. The 'A Star Is Born' singer delivered a powerful rendition of the American national anthem at the event.

The special event which is hosted by superstar Tom Hanks will also include performances by musicians like Jon Bon Jobi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Ant Clemons.