Watch: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck kiss with masks on at MET Gala 2021

After their internet-breaking appearance at the Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked another relationship milestone -- their first Met Gala! And the much-in-love couple didn't hide their affection for one another at the 2021 fashion event.

Rather than walking down the red carpet together, Affleck met Lopez inside the event, where they posed for the cameras, reported People magazine.

They also wore outfits from the same designer. Both stars adhered to the event's 'American Independence' dress code, with Affleck keeping it simple in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo and Lopez bringing her signature glam to the carpet in a custom dark brown Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The silk dress featured a couture bustier, crystal embroidery, braided leather trim and took a team of fifteen artisans over twelve days to create, according to the brand.

Lopez completed the look with a custom, hand-made faux fur cape featuring a mix of leather, suede, and shearling fringe along with a spattering of crystal beadwork that took over 200 hours to create.

Photo by AFP

Photo by AFP

Photo by AFP

JLo and her styling team added a combination of vintage accessories including a Navajo stamped silver ring and silver jewellery from the Ralph Lauren archives.

Affleck and Lopez's Venice Film Festival date night last week marked their return to the carpet for the first time in over 15 years.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:11 AM IST