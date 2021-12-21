Watch 'Harry Potter' Reunion Trailer: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint get emotional as they reunite with 'family'

After weeks of build-up with new photos and teasers, HBO Max recently dropped the first trailer of 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts', which will premiere on January 1.

The reunion will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the eight-movie series that began with 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', which was released in November 2001.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint rejoined the Wizarding World as they came together with their 'Harry Potter' co-stars.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer shows the stars, who played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, chatting about the film series in the Great Hall.

Emma, who was 11-year-old when the debut film was released, got emotional during filming as the trio reminisced on the films that shot them to stardom.

“When things get really dark and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer,” Emma says in the trailer.

“There’s a strong bond that we’ll always have,” Grint says to Watson, holding her hand as she wipes away a tear. “We’re family.”

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' will feature talent from the movies, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the iconic book series, will not be interviewed in the special, but will be shown in archival footage about the movies.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London -- The Making of Harry Potter.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:10 AM IST