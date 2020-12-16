Watch: Gal Gadot shares teaser of 'Wonder Woman 1984' illuminating Burj Khalifa

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of her DC superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984', Israeli star Gal Gadot shared a glimpse of the illuminated Burj Khalifa picturising the teaser of her upcoming flick.

The 35-year-old actor took to social media to share a dazzling picture which shows Burj Khalifa picturising the 'Wonder Woman 1984' teaser in Dubai.

The 'Date Night' star went on to compliment the post with a short note expressing his excitement to see a glimpse of her upcoming flick on the tallest screen in the world.

"This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai" she wrote in the caption with a glitter emoticon.