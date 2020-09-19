Watch: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson rips off iron gates of his house after getting trapped inside due to power outage

Washington: Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson channelised his inner 'Black Adam' on Friday (local time) as he "pushed, pulled and ripped" the iron gate of his house because "a man's gotta go to work".

'The Rock' was forced to rip off the electric-powered front gates of his house as a power outage caused them to not open and the 'Baywatch' actor had "production crew members waiting" to begin work.

The 48-year-old actor made sure to keep his fans updated of his super bold move as he took to Instagram to share the picture of the gate fallen on the grass outside his house. He explained the entire matter in a long caption.

"Not my finest hour , but a man's gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn't," he wrote in the caption.