Watch: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson rips off iron gates of his house after getting trapped inside due to power outage

By Asian News International

'The Rock' was forced to rip off the electric-powered front gates of his house as a power outage caused them to not open.

Washington: Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson channelised his inner 'Black Adam' on Friday (local time) as he "pushed, pulled and ripped" the iron gate of his house because "a man's gotta go to work".

'The Rock' was forced to rip off the electric-powered front gates of his house as a power outage caused them to not open and the 'Baywatch' actor had "production crew members waiting" to begin work.

The 48-year-old actor made sure to keep his fans updated of his super bold move as he took to Instagram to share the picture of the gate fallen on the grass outside his house. He explained the entire matter in a long caption.

"Not my finest hour , but a man's gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn't," he wrote in the caption.

Not my finest hour ð¤¦ð½ââï¸, but a manâs gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldnât. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didnât have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later â and they were apparently, âin disbelief and equally scaredâ as to how I ripped it off ð¤£ Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And Iâm ð¯ ready to be BLACK ADAMâ¡ï¸ðªð¾ #ripgates

"Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn't have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself," he added.

The former wrestler went on to explain the aftermath of the situation and explained how his move left everyone "in disbelief." "Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics, and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later -- and they were apparently, "in disbelief and equally scared" as to how I ripped it off," the 48-year-old actor wrote.

"Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I'm ready to be BLACK ADAM #ripgates," he added.

Well hereâs the destruction ð¤¦ð½ââï¸ I left behind after ripping my gates off and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates I tore off and placing it very gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasnât my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time Iâll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I wonât. Thereâs no fun in that ð Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasnât in the mood. Weâve all been there. ð¥ #ripgates

This comes two weeks after Johnson had revealed that he contracted the coronavirus along with his family but he has now recovered and has become healthier.

