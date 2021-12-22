Watch 'Death On The Nile' Trailer: Ali Fazal's film promises a glitzy and seductive murder mystery

A new and intruguing trailer of Kenneth Branagh's second Agatha Christie adaptation, 'Death on the Nile', was officially shared by the makers on Tuesday.

In the film, Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh, finds himself in the middle of another murder investigation at an exotic location — a cruise across the length of the river in Egypt.

The star cast of the film also includes Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of one of the suspects Andrew Katchadourian.

Ali makes a few quick appearances in the trailer. He is spotted in an off-white outfit in one of the scenes. However, he doesn't have any dialouges in the trailer and not much is shown about his character in the trailer.

The trailer promises a glitzy and seductive murder mystery.

Ali took to his Instagram account to share the trailer with his fans. "Murder was just the beginning. See #DeathOnTheNile in theaters this February . FINALLY HERE," he wrote. Check out the trailer here:

The film also features Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright and Russell Brand, among others.

Ali has earlier appeared in Hollywood projects such as 'Furious 7' and 'Victoria & Abdul' in the past.

The film is set to be theatrically released on February 11, 2022, by 20th Century Studios. Its release has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since its original release date of December 20, 2019.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:48 AM IST