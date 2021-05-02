Watch: Camila Cabello urges fans to donate for India amid 'devastating' second wave of COVID-19

Pop star Camila Cabello has made an appeal to her fans and social media followers to help India by raising funds amid the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the "Havana" singer said people across the globe need to come together to help India fight the health crisis.

"India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID infections and needs resources and support to help save lives.

"If you can, please help @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia raise $1M for @give_india and their generous sponsor @indiaspora will match it! Every dollar will be doubled so we can try our best to make a difference," she wrote.