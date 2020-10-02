Watch: Billie Eilish drops video of 'No Time to Die' theme song

Washington: After dropping the song in February, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish on Friday (local time) dropped the video of 'No Time to Die,' the theme song from the James Bond film of the same name.

However, within a couple of weeks, the Daniel Craig-starring film's release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the film's release is scheduled for November, Eilish has dropped the song's video, which has presumably been completed for several months. The 'Lovely' singer shared a glimpse the video of the song on Twitter and released the song over Youtube.

She wrote, "Billie Eilish - 'No Time To Die' Music video out now #NoTimeToDie " And a treat to Eilish and 'James Bond' fans, the Daniel Kleinman-directed clip interweaves footage of Eilish with scenes taken from the film.