Watch: Anushka Jag's new single 'All You Babe' is about expressing 'infatuation in an uninhibited' way

Los Angeles, CA - Pop-rock artist Anushka Jag releases her new single “All You Babe”. With her uncomplicated lyrics and textured vocals, Anushka Jag delivers a vibrant track that connects with all those who have loved at any point of time in their life “All You Babe” is now available to stream on all digital music platforms worldwide.
Anushka Jag’s expresses sweet passion in “All You Babe”; a simple love song conveying the emotion of being fully and completely besotted with someone. “To not express love is to bear the agony of an untold story. The heart that loves needs an expression. All You Babe is all about expressing your infatuation in an uninhibited way. I hope to be joined by my audiences in this assertion of sentiments,” Jag comments.
In her quintessential style of combining elements across modern day with old world charm, Jag delivers easy, light-hearted lyrics with unabashed articulation of love.
The song is not feminist in any way. The expression is not of anger. Its annoyance and frustration at being classified in the “Friend Zone” by the one you love; yet expressed in passionate way.. Produced by Duddy Brown, The track has been written by Anushka Jag, Duddy Brown and Dani Poppitt.
From Mumbai, India, Anushka Jag has crafted an original style melding sounds of old-world India with modern electronic soundscapes to deliver universally accessible pop. With a master’s degree in International Relations and World Politics from The London School of Economics, Jag contributed to critical conversations on India’s leading news channel, NDTV, before turning to her true love of music. Her enriching experiences have contributed to her journey as a songwriter, and the music that flows speaks for itself.
Jag’s vocal range brings Stevie Nick’s vibrant contralto to mind, with an upper register kick that will catch you off guard. With passionate vocals and lyrics, she is P!NK, Ke$ha, and Demi Lovato rolled into one fierce yet approachable personality.
Jag garnered attention with the release of her original songs “Taboo, Dirty Work and Rebirth as she went on to perform at landmark venues across Los Angeles, Singapore, London, and India. Working with some of the music industry’s most notable songwriters and producers, Jag has created music that moves you and resonates with a global audience.
Anushka Jag’s last single “Hurricane” showcases her diverse musical and cultural influences, with bold lyrics and a unique musical style all her own. “All You Babe” is here to mesmerise you with soft emotions with its uninhibited expressions, making an effortless connection with all its listeners.