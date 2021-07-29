Watch: Anushka Jag's new single 'All You Babe' is about expressing 'infatuation in an uninhibited' way

From Mumbai, India, Anushka Jag has crafted an original style melding sounds of old-world India with modern electronic soundscapes to deliver universally accessible pop. With a master’s degree in International Relations and World Politics from The London School of Economics, Jag contributed to critical conversations on India’s leading news channel, NDTV, before turning to her true love of music. Her enriching experiences have contributed to her journey as a songwriter, and the music that flows speaks for itself.

Jag’s vocal range brings Stevie Nick’s vibrant contralto to mind, with an upper register kick that will catch you off guard. With passionate vocals and lyrics, she is P!NK, Ke$ha, and Demi Lovato rolled into one fierce yet approachable personality.

Jag garnered attention with the release of her original songs “Taboo, Dirty Work and Rebirth as she went on to perform at landmark venues across Los Angeles, Singapore, London, and India. Working with some of the music industry’s most notable songwriters and producers, Jag has created music that moves you and resonates with a global audience.

Anushka Jag’s last single “Hurricane” showcases her diverse musical and cultural influences, with bold lyrics and a unique musical style all her own. “All You Babe” is here to mesmerise you with soft emotions with its uninhibited expressions, making an effortless connection with all its listeners.