Watch: Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria reveal the gender of fifth child

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have revealed that they are having a baby girl.

The baby is their fifth child together.

Hilaria, 35, shared the announcement in an Instagram video, which featured the couple's four other children - Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, one.

In the clip, the kids can be seen entering a room where each of them receive their own baby doll wrapped in a white blanket to find the gender of their new sibling.

"It's a girl," Carmen exclaims after she notices the doll was wearing pink.

"Our little reveal. We are so excited!" Hilaria captioned the video.