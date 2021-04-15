Watch: Action-packed 'F9' trailer shows Vin Diesel, John Cena face-off

The makers of the much-anticipated Vin Diesel-starrer action-thriller film Fast and Furious 9 have dropped a riveting trailer of the film that is sure to give you an adrenaline rush.

NBC Universal dropped the gripping trailer of 'F9' on Twitter. "It's good to be back. Watch the new #F9 trailer now," read the post.

The three minute-twenty-seconds trailer starts with an epic chase between Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Jakob Toretto (John Cena), where the former makes the big revelation of Jakob being his brother. With the siblings finding themselves on different sides of the law, the audience witnesses the two go toe to toe as they look to be the last man standing.

The action-packed sequences and the breathtaking scenes of crashing cars and heavy vehicles are gripping.

While the two take all the plaudits, the rest of Dominic's gang brings in their fair share of death-defying action that has seen fans eagerly await the movie's release.