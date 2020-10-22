'Was blackmailed into having sex at the age of 15': Matthew McConaughey

"I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15," McConaughey wrote in his memoir. "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case."

McConaughey also mentions that he was "molested by a man when he was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van."

Although he does not include many more details about his experience, McConaughey affirms that he does not consider himself a victim of the situation.

He shared details of the turbulent relationship between his parents, his marriage to Camila Alves, and his personal philosophy in the book.

Matthew McConaughey is an Academy Award-winning actor known for roles in films like 'Dazed and Confused' and 'Dallas Buyers Club,' and the TV series 'True Detective'.