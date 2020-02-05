'Was actually observing the show': Jay-Z on why he didn't stand up during the national anthem at Super Bowl

Washington D.C.: American rapper Jay Z broke the silence on why he along with his wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy remained seated during the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

In the pictures obtained by TMZ, the couple with their kid was spotted sitting together, a few rows back from the field and did not make an effort to get up during Demi Lovato's performance.

In a Q&A session at Columbia University when the rapper was asked whether his sitting down was meant to send a message, Jay Z replied and explained that he was not making any political statement but was actually observing the show as he had a hand in producing thanks to a deal between his company Roc Nation and the National Football League (NFL).