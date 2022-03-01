e-Paper Get App
Warner Bros halts Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' release in Russia amid war with Ukraine

The decision comes hours after Disney decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia.
Asian News International
Robert Pattinson in a still from 'The Batman'

Russia's military operation in Ukraine has forced Warner Bros. to pause the release date of its film 'The Batman' in the Vladimir Putin-led country.

"In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film 'The Batman' in Russia," a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in a statement.

The spokesperson added, "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy." The DC adaptation was set to release in Russia this Friday, Variety reported.

Warner Bros.' decision of halting the release of Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman' comes hours after Disney decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia.

