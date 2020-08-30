Wakanda Forever: Why Chadwick Boseman’s death felt so personal

Annus Horribilis 2020 continued its never-ending tour through the seven stages of hell on Saturday as news emerged that Chadwick Boseman had passed away after a long battle with cancer.

For some reason, it instantly reminded me of a black man I knew in Navi Mumbai. I had seen him in the mall once or twice, two strangers glancing at each other from across the aisle casually.

He saw that I was wearing a Black Panther t-shirt and ubiquitously made the Wakanda Forever hand gesture at me. As if on a reflex, I returned it without thinking.

That cross-cultural connection between two individuals who hadn’t ever met or were likely to meet is what made the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Black Panther special. The MCU was a truly global collective experience that transcended creed, caste, language, religion, skin colour and any other imagined differences because we all wanted to be superheroes.

And that’s why Chadwick Boseman’s death feels so personal.

Chadwick Boseman was in his own way a trailblazer, without a doubt one of the most talented actors of his generation. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called it the unbearable loss of a ‘prince of American cinema’ and it certainly felt like that.

Boseman didn’t need to play a king to be considered one, he had a regal charisma that cannot be taught or even inherited, it’s just an innate characteristic that lights up a screen the moment he comes along.

Somehow, Chadwick Boseman could mould that charisma based on the characters he played whether he was the King of Soul, the first black baseball player, the first African-American Supreme Court justice or the first black male lead superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was an amalgamation of both his star quality and the ethos of the character he was portraying where it became impossible to differentiate between actor and role.