Virat Hindu: Salma Hayek finds her inner beauty through Goddess Lakshmi

Salma’s Indian fans across the world expressed their joy for over her love for Hinduism. Actress Bipasha Basu also commented on the post and wrote, “Amazing.”

In an interview with The Guardian in 2014, Salma said that she was brought up a Catholic, and has respect for it. However, she doesn’t want anyone to give rules to her relationship with God or spirituality.

She said, “I am a spiritual person but I am not a religious spiritual person. I don’t want anyone giving rules to my relationship with God or my spirituality. Sometimes I find spirituality in art or in science because it’s about discovering the source of who we are. Spirituality is about creation and the exploration of the unknown.”

On work front, Salma will be seen in the upcoming Marvel Studios project 'The Eternals'.

The film also includes Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

Director Chloe Zhao will be bringing the world of Jack Kirby-created comic, which debuted in July 1976, alive. It is about super-powered beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants in a war set millions of years ago.