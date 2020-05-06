Vin Diesel confirms script for 'Furya' - the fourth film in 'Chronicles of Riddick' series is almost ready

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the latest script of "Furya", the fourth film in the "Chronicles of Riddick" series, will be complete soon.

The 52-year-old star, who is set to reprise his role as anti-hero Richard B Riddick in the sci-fi film franchise, announced the update on Instagram over the weekend.

"Happy Furyan Friday... The latest 'Chronicles of Riddick' script comes in next week. GRRR!" Diesel captioned his quarantine video.