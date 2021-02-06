Veteran Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon joins international celebs in supporting farmers' protest

Mumbai: Veteran actor Susan Sarandon on Saturday extended her support to the ongoing farmers agitation and said she stands in solidarity with the protesters.

The "Thelma & Louise" star is the latest international celebrity to back the protest, after a tweet by pop star Rihanna triggered a wave of support for the protesting farmers by a number of global personalities, activists and politicians.

The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a news report by The New York Times, headlined, "Why Are Farmers Protesting in India?" "Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they're protesting below," Sarandon wrote.