Veteran actor John Reilly, best known for 'General Hospital' and 'Beverly Hills 90210', dies at 84

Veteran actor John Reilly, who was best known for his roles in 'General Hospital' and 'Beverly Hills', '90210', has died. He was 84.

According to People Magazine, Reilly's daughter, social media star Caitlin Reilly, announced the news of her father's death on Instagram on Sunday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

In the post, Caitlin wrote alongside a throwback photo of the father-daughter pair, "John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out." "Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I'm so grateful he was mine. I'm so grateful I got to love him. I'm so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye." "I honestly don't know what I'm going to do, but I know he'll be with me.I love you forever Daddy," Caitlin added.