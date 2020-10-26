'Very racist': Pop star Ananya Birla alleges celebrity chef's California restaurant 'threw' her family out

The tweet received 617 likes by midnight Sunday.

But Pablo Moix, a partner in the restaurant, denied that they were thrown out of the restaurant and said that they had stayed on to finish their meal.

He told IANS that the situation arose when they were asked for their original IDs as required under state law to serve alcohol, which two people in the party had and the others only had copies of them.

The situation escalated and then "de-escalated" and "they stayed and finished their meal, complimented both the waiter they had and the quality of the food", Moix said.

"I understand that everyone is on edge" these days, he said, adding: "It was an unfortunate situation."

Moix said that he wants them to visit the restaurant again.

In another tweet, the singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of Indian billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, asserted that "we waited for three hours to eat at your restaurant".

Addressing celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso in the tweet, Ananya Birla said that one of her waiters, whom she named, "was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn't okay".