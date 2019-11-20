Variety names Billie Eilish 'Hitmaker of the Year'; K-Pop band BTS as 'Group Of The Year'

The 17-year-old breakout musician Billie Eilish has been named Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year. Not only will she be featured on December 4th issue of the magazine, but she will also be honoured at the 3rd annual brunch.
Billie’s song ‘Bad Guy’ broke many records.
The prestigious magazine celebrates the year in music by recognizing the artists, writers, managers, producers, and executives who help in the music industry to make and break the 25 most consumed songs of the year.
Along with Billie, there are many artists who will be felicitated including Korean sensation BTS who have become a global phenomenon. BTS, which comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, was named Group Of The Year for a record-breaking year with their album Map Of The Soul: Persona and sold-out stadium world tour.
Ellie Goulding will receive the Decade Award for having hits one after another over these past years.
Megan Thee Stallion will receive the Breakthrough Artist award, Swae Lee will get Crossover Award for a string of collaboration successes with Post Malone’s ‘Sunflower’, Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’ among others.
Ryan Tedder is the Songwriter of the Year who helped Jonas Brothers’ comeback music with ‘Sucker’. Louis Bell is Producer of the Year and has been credited on four of the year’s most consumed songs — Post Malone’s ‘Wow’ and ‘Sunflower’ with Swae Lee, Halsey’s ‘Without Me’ and Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker’.
