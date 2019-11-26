US presidential election gets desi as Kamala Harris and Mindy Kaling make 'masala dosa'

Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris recently showed the internet her cooking skills as she shared kitchen with actress Mindy Kaling. Harris is one of the contenders for the Democratic nomination for the US presidential elections to be held in 2020.
A new video posted by the senator show her making masala dosa with Kaling. Harris visited the Oceans 8 actress’s house in Los Angeles, California, to shoot the video. With Tamil folks, both Harris and Kaling have roots in South India.
That being said, the two seemed to have little awareness about the variety of South Indian food. “South Indian (food) – it’s all vegetarian,” Harris said, sharing an anecdote about how her grandfather managed to eat eggs whenever her grandmother was away. Mindy also weighed in and said that even their dog would like “rice and yogurt.”
The video concluded by Kamala asking Mindy’s dad as to why do all parents store food in Taster’s Choice bottles, to which she went on to say that it’s a common thing among them and that it’s good because it’s recyclable.
