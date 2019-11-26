US presidential election gets desi as Kamala Harris and Mindy Kaling make 'masala dosa'

Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris recently showed the internet her cooking skills as she shared kitchen with actress Mindy Kaling. Harris is one of the contenders for the Democratic nomination for the US presidential elections to be held in 2020.

A new video posted by the senator show her making masala dosa with Kaling. Harris visited the Oceans 8 actress’s house in Los Angeles, California, to shoot the video. With Tamil folks, both Harris and Kaling have roots in South India.