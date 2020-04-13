US hospital plays The Beatles’ classic ‘Here Comes The Sun’ to boost spirits of healthcare workers

Doctors and nurses working on the frontlines to combat COVID-19 may have taken the Hippocratic Oath to save our lives, but as human being they’re prone to stress and struggle to keep going. With that in mind, the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey has come up with a unique way to bolster the morale of their healthcare workers.

The hospital among several other upbeat songs, provides a daily infusion of The Beatles' classic “Here Comes the Sun” to boost the spirits of nurses, doctors and support staff. Besides that, the song is also played when patients are discharged or they are taken off a ventilator to breathe on their own.

The lyrics of the song go as follows:

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, here comes the sun

And I say it's all right

Little darling, it's been a long cold lonely winter

Little darling, it feels like years since it's been here

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, here comes the sun

And I say it's all right

Little darling, the smiles returning to the faces

Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, here comes the sun

And I say it's all right

Sun, sun, sun, here it comes (x5)

Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting

Little darling, it seems like years since it's been clear

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, here comes the sun

And I say it's all right

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo, here comes the sun

It's all right,

It's all right