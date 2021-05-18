Universal Pictures cancels 'Fast and Furious 9' event in China after receiving threats

A promotional event for Hollywood blockbuster Fast and Furious 9, scheduled to be held in China's Shanghai on Tuesday, was canceled by Universal Pictures over security concerns after the company received threats.

"Currently, Universal Pictures received threats that would make it impossible for us to hold the press conference and could cause considerable security risks. Although Universal Pictures poured a lot of efforts for the press conference, security will always be our top priority. As a result, after careful evaluation, Universal Pictures was forced to cancel the press conference for Fast and Furious 9," the US film production company said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

The company said it had reported the details of the threats to law enforcement agencies in China.