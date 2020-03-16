Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge tests positive for coronavirus

Washington D.C.: After being tested positive for COVID-19, chairman and CEO of Universal Music, Lucian Grainge, has been hospitalized.

According to Variety, Grainge is currently receiving treatment at the Los Angeles' UCLA Medical Center.

The 60-year-old chairman of the music company recently celebrated his 60th birthday on February 29 in Palm Springs.

According to Variety, the party was attended by people like CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, music manager of Irving Azoff and others.