'Two and a Half Men' actor Conchata Ferrell dies at 77; Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer pay tribute

Hollywood actress Conchata Ferrell, best known for her stint as no-nonsense housekeeper Berta in CBS comedy 'Two and a Half Men', died due on Monday. She was 77.
Ferrel breathed her last at Sherman Oaks Hospital, due to complications following a cardiac arrest, as reported by Deadline. She was surrounded by her family in the final moments.
Ferrel appeared in over 200 episodes of 'Two and a Half Men' and was also a constant on the sixth season of L.A. Law. Her role as Berta, earned her Emmy nominations in 2005 and 2007.
Co-star Charlie Sheen took to Twitter and wrote, “an absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people" keeping was perfect."
Jon Cryer added, “She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”
“I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it,” he added.
Other notable works of Ferrell include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, BJ and the Bear, Good Times, ER, and Grace and Frankie.
