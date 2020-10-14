'Two and a Half Men' actor Conchata Ferrell dies at 77; Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer pay tribute

Hollywood actress Conchata Ferrell, best known for her stint as no-nonsense housekeeper Berta in CBS comedy 'Two and a Half Men', died due on Monday. She was 77.

Ferrel breathed her last at Sherman Oaks Hospital, due to complications following a cardiac arrest, as reported by Deadline. She was surrounded by her family in the final moments.

Ferrel appeared in over 200 episodes of 'Two and a Half Men' and was also a constant on the sixth season of L.A. Law. Her role as Berta, earned her Emmy nominations in 2005 and 2007.

Co-star Charlie Sheen took to Twitter and wrote, “an absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people" keeping was perfect."