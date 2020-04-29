Twitter goes berserk over Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s pregnancy news

According to Entertainment Tonight, both Hadid and Malik's families are "overjoyed" by the baby news and the couple's next chapter. A source told the portal that the couple is “very excited”, and that Gigi kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along.

Gigi and Zayn were first linked in November 2015 when they were seen holding hands. Back then, the pop star had ended a relationship with Perrie Edwards, while Gigi had split from Joe Jonas.

The couple confirmed their first break-up in March 2018, but they were back together again by the following month.

By November they seemed to have moved apart, though it wasn't until January 2019 that they confirmed their break-up again. Despite not being together, the two remained friends throughout last year.

By December, the reunion rumours began to pick up steam when Gigi shared a photo of a meal she was cooking based on a recipe from Zayn's mother, whom she also tagged in the post.