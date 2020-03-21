TV host Andy Cohen, 'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood test positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Television host Andy Cohen on Saturday took to social media to announce that he has "tested positive for coronavirus." The 51-year-old star has joined the growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In his Instagram post, he said, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," he wrote in his captions."