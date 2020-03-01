Truth Hurts: Lizzo hit with copyright suit for Grammy-winning track

American singer-songwriter Lizzo's Grammy winner track 'Truth Hurts' has recently been hit with a copyright suit, reported Variety magazine.

According to the magazine, the countersuit against the Lizzo has been filed by three songwriters who allege that they have not been credited properly for writing the hit track.

Earlier in October, Lizzo had sued the songwriters seeking the determination that they are not deserving enough for the credit of the song.

The three songwriters - Justin Raisen, Jeremiah Raisen and Justin Rothman then filed a countersuit against the singer in which they alleged that the song 'Truth Hurts' is similar substantially to 'Healthy' which they had composed earlier for Lizzo.