Tristan Thompson calls Sydney Chase a 'liar', threatens lawsuit over cheating claims

American basketball player and the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter - Tristan Thompson has hired a legal team to handle the new cheating allegations from an Instagram model Sydney Chase, whom he calls a liar.

Tristan Thompson took legal action against the podcast on which Sydney Chase claimed she slept with the Boston Celtics player.

The 30-year-old star who has reunited with Khloe Kardashian after the alleged Jordyn Wood cheating case; had his attorney, Marty Singer, fire off a cease and desist letter to Sydney Chase, who recently claimed she got a physical relationship with Tristan since he and Khloe reunited, TMZ reported.

Not only this, but Chase also claimed to have prurient texts from him.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, Tristan's attorney called Chase's allegations "malicious defamatory fabrications," adding "Mr Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts." Singer further accused Chase of her allegations that have proved to back up her claims and called her a 'liar'.