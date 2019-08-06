Travis Scott kicks off Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations with a 'house of roses'

Washington D.C.: Rapper Travis Scott seems to be utterly lovestruck as he floored his beau Kylie Jenner's room rose petals ahead of her 22nd birthday! The beauty mogul's birthday is four days ahead and the celebrations have already started and Scott seems to have a lot more in store for Jenner.

She gave a sneak peek into her flower-decorated room where her little daughter Stormi is seen playing with the petals.

Jenner in the video said, "Stormi look at this" after she flashed a card left by Scott which read, "Happy birthday! We're just getting started. Love you." "My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it's not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg," Jenner captioned the post.