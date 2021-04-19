Travis Barker's steamy birthday post for Kourtney Kardashian shows her sucking his...

To celebrate girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday, musician and songwriter Travis Barker posted a series of PDA-filled photos and videos on his official Instagram account.
“I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” he wrote on Sunday.
His adorable message was paired with pictures of the pair engaging in various forms of intimacy.
Travis posted photos of the couple kissing, hanging out by a fire and holding hands. In his post, he also added a video of Kourtney enthusiastically sucking his thumb.
"Travis!" she said in the video, before breaking out in laughter.
Moments after he shared the birthday post, Kourtney's friends and family were quick to comment on the couple’s obvious connection.
"The Duke and the Duchess!!!!!!!!!!! Bridgerton vibes," Khloe Kardashian wrote.
Kim Kardashian posted three red-heart emotions in the comments section.
"The last video I — she’s so hot," YouTuber Tana Mongeau added.
Check out the pictures and video here:
The day before her birthday, the reality TV star had also showed off the huge floral arrangement Travis sent for her birthday on her Instagram stories.
Travis has never shied away from publicly declaring his attraction to his girlfriend.
The two started dating in December 2020 following years of sporadic romance rumors and made their relationship Instagram official in February.
