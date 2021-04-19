Travis Barker's steamy birthday post for Kourtney Kardashian shows her sucking his...

To celebrate girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday, musician and songwriter Travis Barker posted a series of PDA-filled photos and videos on his official Instagram account.

“I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” he wrote on Sunday.

His adorable message was paired with pictures of the pair engaging in various forms of intimacy.

Travis posted photos of the couple kissing, hanging out by a fire and holding hands. In his post, he also added a video of Kourtney enthusiastically sucking his thumb.

"Travis!" she said in the video, before breaking out in laughter.

Moments after he shared the birthday post, Kourtney's friends and family were quick to comment on the couple’s obvious connection.

"The Duke and the Duchess!!!!!!!!!!! Bridgerton vibes," Khloe Kardashian wrote.

Kim Kardashian posted three red-heart emotions in the comments section.

"The last video I — she’s so hot," YouTuber Tana Mongeau added.

Check out the pictures and video here: