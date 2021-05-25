Trans is beautiful: Elliot Page posts a landmark shirtless photo in 'first swim trunks'

"Juno" star Elliot Page, who came out as transgender last December, has for the first time shared a shirtless picture in his "first swim trunks".

Elliot, who was born as Ellen Page, posted the picture on Instagram on Monday evening. In the image, the actor flashes a huge smile as he flaunts his physique dressed in maroon trunks. His washboard abs catch the eye and Elliot completes the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful," he wrote as caption with the image which currently has over 2.3 million likes on the photo-sharing website.