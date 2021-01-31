Trans icon Sophie Xeon passes away at 34 following a 'sudden accident'

In a shocking state of events, popular Scottish DJ and producer Sophie Xeon died at the age of 34 following a "sudden accident" on Saturday.

According to People magazine, the Grammy-nominated artist passed away on the morning of January 30. The late star's representative announced the news in a statement, saying, "It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4 am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident." "At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect to her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity," the rep added.

The statement continued, "SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation." Another statement from the artist's family, which was shared by record labels Transgressive and Future Classic read, "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident."

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time," the statement concluded.