Tony Lewis, lead Singer of The Outfield, dies at 62

Tony Lewis, lead singer of 1980s power pop band The Outfield, died on Monday (October 19) at 62.

According to a statement from a spokesperson, Lewis died "suddenly and unexpectedly" near London. At press time, no cause of death had been announced, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Outfield, fronted by bassist and singer Lewis, guitarist and keyboardist John Spinks and drummer Alan Jackman, first formed in the late 1970s as Sirius B and The Baseball Boys, before landing on another baseball-inspired name, a conceit the British trio continued on the title of their hit 1985 debut album, 'Play Deep'.

The multiplatinum debut reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200, spending 66 weeks on the chart.

That release featured their breakthrough hit -- the bouncy pop-rock smash 'Your Love,' which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart - as well as radio single 'Say It Isn't So' and 'All the Love.' They followed up with 'Since You've Been Gone' from 1987 album 'Bangin',' which also got the hit MTV video for 'No Surrender.' The band got stronger in the late 1980s and early 1990s with the albums 'Diamond Days '(1990), 'Rockeye' (1992), It 'Ain't Over' (1998) and 'Extra Innings' (1999), releasing their final studio album together, 'Replay', in 2011.

Songwriter-guitarist Spinks died of liver cancer in July 2014.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lewis released the solo album 'Out of the Darkness' in 2018 and, according to the statement, he'd begun playing shows around the world in recent years and issued the 'Unplugged -- The Acoustic Sessions EP' earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol, daughters Gemma and Rosie, and three grandchildren.