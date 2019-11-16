'Tomb Raider' star Alicia Vikander has a strict sex scene policy

London: Actress Alicia Vikander has strict sex scene rules. While shooting such scenes in the films, she prefers the makers to film it in a single take.

In an interview to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the "Tomb Raider" actress has revealed that she has no problem signing on to get intimate with co-stars, but she insists on careful choreography and organised directors, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I'm lucky to say that all of my sex scenes throughout my career have been nothing but technical. I probably did my first sex scene at 20 and it's always been technical, as it should be. It should never be anything but technical.

"I tell the crew it's a one-taker. That way, everybody on set is on point, because you have to get it done in one take. Like a dancer, we (choreograph it) the same way."

Alicia feels her insistence on the scenes being prepared beforehand leads to everyone feeling more "comfortable" about a moment that is "super strange and uncomfortable".

She added: "I think that's the way to do it because then everyone feels comfortable and then hopefully, although it is super strange and uncomfortable, a little magic comes through the lens and people will be convinced."