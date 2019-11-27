Tom Hiddleston facepalms after watching his audition tape as 'Thor'

Washington D.C: As the tape of actor Tom Hiddleston's audition for 2011 Marvel film 'Thor' recently surfaced, we all can easily agree that the clip is something to behold.

The actor talked about the enduring uncertainty of the auditioning before he was offered to play Loki, Thor's enemy in the flick during his visit to the 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday (local time).

"Basically, at the time, they were looking for less well-established actors, so that the audience didn't have an association," the Broadway star told the TV host.

"They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors and the remit was, if you're over 6 foot and you've got blonde hair, you can come have a pop at it," he said. "So... I never auditioned for Loki, I only auditioned for Thor, which is nuts." In between of their conversation, Fallon told Hiddleston that Marvel Studios had actually sent the show a copy of his audition tape.