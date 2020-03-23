Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson feeling better after coronavirus quarantine in Australia

Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks has said that he and wife Rita Wilson are feeling better after two weeks in hospital and self-isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Hanks provided a positive update in a Sunday night on Twitter. "Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote.

The actor is encouraging people to practice social-distancing, "Take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts." Tom also urged his fans and supporters to listen to advice about containing the pandemic.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out," the star added.