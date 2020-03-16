Tom Hanks brings out his iconic on-screen character 'Mr Rogers' during coronavirus quarantine

New Delhi: Days after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus, actor Tom Hanks kept his promise of keeping his fans well posted on social media as he shared a new insight from his quarantine recently.

The actor who was diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) took to Instagram to share a new picture with his fans in which he could be seen feeling like one of his iconic on-screen characters of TV personality Fred Rogers.

Hanks shared the picture of a plate of toasted bread with a spread of vegemite on it and a glass of water. For enhancing the aesthetics of the picture, Hanks kept a kangaroo having an Australian flag in the frame.