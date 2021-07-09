Tom Hanks Birthday Special: From 'Apollo 13' to 'Forrest Gump' - Top 10 movies

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks is one of the most popular and acclaimed film stars worldwide, and is regarded as an American cultural icon. He’s famous for being the nicest guy in Hollywood and is known for the versatility of his roles delivering honest performances.

Tom Hanks celebrates his 65th birthday on July 9, 2021.

The actor has won the Academy Award twice, first for 'Philadelphia' in 1993 and in the consecutive year for 'Forrest Gump.'

Tom hanks has done a multitude of roles, experimenting with vastly different characters, plots and genre. The profound nature of his acting lets him own every fictional persona he plays, giving the narrative a depth and authentic edge. His prolific and iconic career has left a paramount film legacy.

To celebrate his birthday, here are some of his finest performances:

1. Apollo 13 (1995)

Apollo 13 is a wonderfully well-made space docudrama, directed by Ron Howard. It is considered a Hollywood classic featuring Tom Hanks as Apollo 13 Commander and the dependable hero of this gripping thriller.