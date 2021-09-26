Tom Felton shares health update after 'scary episode' on golf course; watch video

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton on Saturday shared a brief update on his health, following the medical emergency he suffered earlier this week.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a short video to share an update on his health, while also thanking fans for sending lovely wishes to him.

Tom strummed on his guitar and then said, "Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah -- bit of a scary episode really, but on the mend." "People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend, officially," the 34-year-old actor said.

The actor concluded the video by singing the song "Don't you worry, cause Tom will be doing fine ..." Sharing the post, Tom wrote, "feeling better by the day xx," in the caption Best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the fantasy franchise, Tom Felton experienced the medical incident on Thursday while participating in a golf tournament at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Tom was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher, and driven away in a golf cart.

The actor was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the US and Europe start the Ryder Cup.

This certainly was not the first golf tournament Tom has been a part of. Earlier this month, he was spotted in England participating in the Pro-Am event prior to The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. He also headed to Hawaii in January 2020 where he showed off his golf skills at the Sony Open.

Apart from his golfing stints, Tom will also be seen in the upcoming drama 'Lead Heads' with Rupert Everett.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:46 PM IST