Tom Cruise 'too old' for action films: Lee Child

"Cruise was reluctant. He had his own investment in it, he was going to argue against it. It sounds extremely patronising but I think it's good for him. He's too old for this stuff. He's 57, he needs to move on, transition to being a character actor," Child told The Sunday Times.

The actor, whose career spans almost 40 years in showbiz, is best known for action films -- the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, "Edge of Tomorrow" to "The Mummy".

"He could get another 20 years out of it. He has the talent. He's a terrific guy, very considerate, good fun," Child added.

Cruise will next be seen reprising his role as Maverick in the forthcoming "Top Gun" sequel, yet another action franchise. The movie is a long-awaited follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster.

The actor was last seen in 2018's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", the sixth installment in the series.