Tom and Jerry Trailer Out: Iconic frenemies take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen

Warner Bros rolled out the trailer for its live-action hybrid comedy "Tom and Jerry".
The "Tom and Jerry" movie features Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, and Colin Jost.
The story revolves around Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse getting thrown out of their home and relocating to a fancy New York hotel where Moretz's character is an employee who will lose her job if she is doesn't evict Jerry.
According to the trailer description on YouTube, “One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threaten to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.”
The film is directed by Tim Story, who has previously helmed films like 'Fantastic Four,' 'Think Like a Man,' and 'Barbershop', among others. It is produced by Chris DeFaria.
Here are some reactions to the trailer shared on Twitter.
The film was initially scheduled to be released on April 16, 2021.
Earlier this year, Gene Deitch, an American Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director and producer died at 95.
Working from behind the Iron Curtain, he directed 13 episodes of "Tom and Jerry" and also some of the "Popeye the Sailor" series.
In 2004, he received the Winsor McCay Award for his lifelong contribution to animation.
Deitch is survived by his wife and by three sons from his first marriage, all of whom are cartoonists and illustrators.
