Tom and Jerry Trailer Out: Iconic frenemies take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen

According to the trailer description on YouTube, “One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threaten to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.”

The film is directed by Tim Story, who has previously helmed films like 'Fantastic Four,' 'Think Like a Man,' and 'Barbershop', among others. It is produced by Chris DeFaria.

Here are some reactions to the trailer shared on Twitter.